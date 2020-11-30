1/1
Doris Mae Soto
1943 - 2020
Doris Mae Soto, 76, of Harsens Island entered eternal life on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1943 in St. Clair, Michigan to the late Norman and Hilda Simons. Doris married Tommy Henry Soto on September 9, 1966 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his passing on August 9, 2020. Doris is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) Soto of Fort Gratiot; daughter-in-law, Christy Soto of Van Buren, Arkansas; granddaughters, Kelsey, Ashley, Abbey all of Van Buren, Arkansas, Olivia Gildenpfennig of Fort Gratiot; sister, FloAnn LaBelle, Owen Sound, Ontario; sister-in-law, Joanne Warda of Warren; nephews, Ron (Sue) LaBelle, Owen Sound, Ontario and Scott (Wendy) Warda of Warren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas (Tommy) Soto; two brother-in-law’s, Ron LaBelle and Tim Warda; and a niece, Tammy LaBelle Latour. Extra special thanks to Bob and Alice Tharrett, Krista Recor and staff at MediLodge of St Clair and Black's River Edge for taking such good care of her. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Starville. Memorial donations may be made out to Helping Hands Inc. 310 South Parker Street, Marine City, Michigan 48039. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit:

Published in The Voice from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
November 26, 2020
We will greatly missed you Aunt Doris. Thoughts and prayers are with you Jackie.
Ron LaBelle
Family
November 25, 2020
I will always remember our time staying with Doris and FloAnn at their farm as we were growing up. Many hours playing and maybe a little work in the chicken coop! Prayers for Jackie, Flo and your family ✝
Susan Rowley
Family
November 23, 2020
Doris was always a loving cousin in law. At family gatherings she always made it a point to share family memories. When her hubby was hospitalized she shared weekly updates with us. Her love and caring showed. She loved her grandkids. Would have loved to have visited them more. I will sadly miss Doris and her warmth and kindness. Love you!!
Noreen Christina
Family
