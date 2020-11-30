Doris Mae Soto, 76, of Harsens Island entered eternal life on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1943 in St. Clair, Michigan to the late Norman and Hilda Simons. Doris married Tommy Henry Soto on September 9, 1966 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his passing on August 9, 2020. Doris is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) Soto of Fort Gratiot; daughter-in-law, Christy Soto of Van Buren, Arkansas; granddaughters, Kelsey, Ashley, Abbey all of Van Buren, Arkansas, Olivia Gildenpfennig of Fort Gratiot; sister, FloAnn LaBelle, Owen Sound, Ontario; sister-in-law, Joanne Warda of Warren; nephews, Ron (Sue) LaBelle, Owen Sound, Ontario and Scott (Wendy) Warda of Warren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas (Tommy) Soto; two brother-in-law’s, Ron LaBelle and Tim Warda; and a niece, Tammy LaBelle Latour. Extra special thanks to Bob and Alice Tharrett, Krista Recor and staff at MediLodge of St Clair and Black's River Edge for taking such good care of her. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Starville. Memorial donations may be made out to Helping Hands Inc. 310 South Parker Street, Marine City, Michigan 48039. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit:



