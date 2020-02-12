The Voice Obituaries
Dorothy C. Dennis, of Chesterfield, Michigan, passed away on February 7, 2020. She was born August 29, 1932 to Frank and Clara Platt in Belleville, Michigan. Dorothy taught for 40 years in Chicago, Washington D.C and the Algonac Community School District. She is survived by her daughter Maria (Keith) Kammer, grandsons Randy and Jack and big sister Delores Nesbitt, 95. Dorothy was blessed to have been married to and adored by two wonderful husbands. She married Joseph Thoppil in 1972. He predeceased her in 1977. She married Herbert Dennis in 1996, he predeceased her in 2017. Dorothy was also predeceased by her siblings Norman, Sylvia, Bernice, Joan and Leona. Dorothy was a devout Catholic. She loved to travel and spent many winter seasons in Palm Springs, California. She enjoyed various types of exercise, cooking, reading, and was very active within the Village of East Harbor Community. She was a wonderful friend to many people. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family of Dorothy C. Dennis. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on Feb. 19, 2020
