Eda Sahr of Chesterfield, MI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at The Village of East Harbor at the age of 95. Eda was born on January 13, 1925, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and one of six children born to Michele and Antonina (Petricca) Yamarino. She worked as a secretary at Federal Mogul where she met and later married the late Charles R. Sahr on October 27, 1945. She continued working as a secretary at Ford Motor Company, and later with the State of Michigan, and retired in 1978. Eda and Charles loved to spend time at their Lake James home in northern Michigan with family and friends. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, working crossword puzzles, playing Euchre, solitaire and bingo. Eda is survived by her loving children, Barbara (James) Scarpace, Patricia (William) Colpaert, and Charles (Cynthia) Sahr; dear grandmother of Rachel (Benjamin) Torres, Andrea Kruszyna (Ben Berry), Ryan (Erika) Colpaert, Jessica Sahr, Emily (David) Schmitt, Rebecca (Robert) Giles, Leslie Sahr, and Nathan Sahr. She was adored by her 14 great-grandchildren. Eda is survived by her sister Florence (John) Gehart, and predeceased by siblings Frank (Marcella) Yamarino, Gladys (Edward) Panecki, Mary (Real) Magnon, and Tony (Kay) Yamarino. She is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Her passing has left a void in the hearts and lives of her family and all who knew her. A private burial has taken place at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorial tributes can be made to the St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207, or to the wishes of the family. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Voice from May 6 to May 13, 2020.