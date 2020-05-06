Eda Sahr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eda Sahr of Chesterfield, MI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at The Village of East Harbor at the age of 95. Eda was born on January 13, 1925, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and one of six children born to Michele and Antonina (Petricca) Yamarino. She worked as a secretary at Federal Mogul where she met and later married the late Charles R. Sahr on October 27, 1945. She continued working as a secretary at Ford Motor Company, and later with the State of Michigan, and retired in 1978. Eda and Charles loved to spend time at their Lake James home in northern Michigan with family and friends. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, working crossword puzzles, playing Euchre, solitaire and bingo. Eda is survived by her loving children, Barbara (James) Scarpace, Patricia (William) Colpaert, and Charles (Cynthia) Sahr; dear grandmother of Rachel (Benjamin) Torres, Andrea Kruszyna (Ben Berry), Ryan (Erika) Colpaert, Jessica Sahr, Emily (David) Schmitt, Rebecca (Robert) Giles, Leslie Sahr, and Nathan Sahr. She was adored by her 14 great-grandchildren. Eda is survived by her sister Florence (John) Gehart, and predeceased by siblings Frank (Marcella) Yamarino, Gladys (Edward) Panecki, Mary (Real) Magnon, and Tony (Kay) Yamarino. She is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Her passing has left a void in the hearts and lives of her family and all who knew her. A private burial has taken place at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorial tributes can be made to the St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207, or to the wishes of the family. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Voice from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved