Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
New Hope Full Gospel Church
51820 County Line
New Baltimore, MI
Eddie Ray Gates Obituary
Eddie Ray Gates, age 85 of New Baltimore, MI passed away August 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years Margaret. He is survived by his children Linda (Steve) Gecha, Edward Geatches, Carrie (James) McLellan, Terry (Stefanie) Grant, David (Tracy) Grant, Gale (Roger) Lewton, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend time with family and friends hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. A memorial will be held on Monday, September 16 at 6 p.m. at New Hope Full Gospel Church at 51820 County Line, New Baltimore.
Published in The Voice on Sept. 11, 2019
