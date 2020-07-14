Elizabeth Louise Dunlap, nee Hubbarth, 87, of New Baltimore passed away on July 8th at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Frankenmuth MI. She was born on December 30, 1932 and was the youngest child of Louis and Aurelia (Christie) Hubbarth. She was known as Betty to all who knew and loved her and was a lifelong resident of the New Baltimore area. As the baby of the family, Betty was predeceased by her brothers Charles and Alfred Hubbarth and her sisters Florene Guillemin, Rita Lamb and Viola Blincoe. Betty graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1950 and married Fredrick H. Dunlap in 1959. She raised five daughters at her Frost Road home and took great pride in caring for her family. Betty held various jobs throughout her life making delicious sundaes and sodas at the soda bar of Stribers Drug Store and she also worked for Mt. Clemens Abstract and Title. With her kids grown, Betty worked at Mandel’s Greenhouse in Shelby Township for over 15 years as she loved working with flowers and getting her hands in the soil. She is survived by her daughters Kari (Thomas Genter) of Whiteland IN, Amy Dunlap of Holland MI, Lisa (Michael Krieger) of Southfield MI, Linda (Daniel Hasley) of Royal Oak, MI and Mandy (Christopher Liddle) of Frankenmuth, MI. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren who lovingly called her Grandma Dee Dee; Libby, Anna, Nate, Emma, Clare, Grace, Aidan, Maddie, Liam and Weston. Betty enjoyed her small-town life and passed on her love of books, baking, flowers, birds and silly jokes to her loved ones. She was especially well known for her holiday traditions and made sure her family celebrated each one to the fullest which they have lovingly handed down to their own families. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her and were a great source of joy in her life. She was a faithful and life-long member of St. Mary’s church in New Baltimore, catching up each Sunday with her childhood friends. Although she will be missed by many, her family is grateful that she is at peace. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store