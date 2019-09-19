The Voice Obituaries
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Queen of Creation
Elizabeth R. Wurm

Elizabeth R. Wurm Obituary
Elizabeth R. Wurm, age 88, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Chesterfield, Michigan. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to Henry and Eugenia Wurm. She was sister to Henry, Robert, Mary and James and was a beloved Aunt to many. Elizabeth had a successful career with the US Government that spanned 39 years and received numerous recognitions due to her dedication, knowledge and proficiencies. She was committed to fundraisers and worked with multiple charities and will be missed by her family and friends. Elizabeth rests peacefully at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Baltimore. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on Sept. 25, 2019
