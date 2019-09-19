|
Elizabeth R. Wurm, age 88, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Chesterfield, Michigan. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to Henry and Eugenia Wurm. She was sister to Henry, Robert, Mary and James and was a beloved Aunt to many. Elizabeth had a successful career with the US Government that spanned 39 years and received numerous recognitions due to her dedication, knowledge and proficiencies. She was committed to fundraisers and worked with multiple charities and will be missed by her family and friends. Elizabeth rests peacefully at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Baltimore. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on Sept. 25, 2019