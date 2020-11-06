1/
Esther M. Merritt
Esther M. Merritt, age 99, of New Baltimore, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, fifteen days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on November 16, 1920, in Royal Oak, to Harry & Elsie (Winn) Simpson. Esther married Thomas R. Merritt on February 14, 1942. He preceded her in death in 2003. Esther and Tom would winter in Florida. They loved to boat. Esther enjoyed golfing and golfed into her 90’s. Survivors include her three children, Nan (Gabe) Hudson, Jill (Gerry) Cottrell and Brett (Becky Ray) Merritt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan: https://www.hom.org/donations/ To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Esther’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com. Burial arrangements were entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids, 616-452-3006.

Published in The Voice from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christiansen's Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care - Grand Rapids
3627 Linden Ave Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
(616) 452-3006
