Esther M. Merritt, age 99, of New Baltimore, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, fifteen days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on November 16, 1920, in Royal Oak, to Harry & Elsie (Winn) Simpson. Esther married Thomas R. Merritt on February 14, 1942. He preceded her in death in 2003. Esther and Tom would winter in Florida. They loved to boat. Esther enjoyed golfing and golfed into her 90’s. Survivors include her three children, Nan (Gabe) Hudson, Jill (Gerry) Cottrell and Brett (Becky Ray) Merritt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan: https://www.hom.org/donations/
