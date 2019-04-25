|
Schaldenbrand, Eugene L., age 91 of New Baltimore passed away April 20, 2019. Gene served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He was a member of the Rotary, the Amvets and was an Auxiliary Police Officer for the City of New Baltimore. The love and adoration Gene held for his beautiful bride of 67 years, Anita, was profound and clear to anyone who knew them. They were rarely apart, often found holding hands, and were affectionately referred to jointly as ‘Genita.’ His five children, eight grandchildren & two great grandchildren were his world. Gene epitomized ‘living life to the fullest.’ Up until very recent years his life was filled with snowmobiling, boating, jet skiing and traveling to their cabin up north. His love of motor sports, the water, snow and adrenaline has been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Gene is survived by his beloved wife Anita, his children, Wayne (Diane), Cindy Walker, Ann (Dennis) Plegue, Joseph (Kathryn) and John (Marlene), his grandchildren, Jason, Michael (Missy), Jessica, Jamie (Jordan), Jodi, Jeremy, Johnny, Jacob and his great grandchildren, Benjamin and Clara Rose. Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics Michigan or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on May 1, 2019