|
|
Frank M. Borawski, age 89 of Clay Township passed away October 20, 2019. Frank served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Prop Busters Flying Club and the Wolverine Flying Club. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of Douglas, Brian (Elaine), Karen (Randy) Read and the late Dennis. Dear grandfather of four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on Oct. 30, 2019