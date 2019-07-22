The Voice Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
9764 Dixie Hwy
Ira Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Meldrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald David "Jerry" Meldrum


1944 - 2019
Send Flowers
Gerald David "Jerry" Meldrum Obituary
MELDRUM, GERALD DAVID, age 74 of Naples, FL passed away on July 16, 2019, Gerlad was born September 23, 1944 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to David and Mildred (Middy) Meldrum. He was raised in Anchorville, Michigan and was know to family and friend as either Jerry or Juky. Jerry attended Immaculate Conception Church and school, graduated from Assumption High School, Windsor, Ontario Canada. Jerry is survived by his daughters Kelly "Brat" Meldrum, Kimberly (Jeff) Cohen, son Dustin Meldrum. Grand children: Charlotte (Tyler) Lynn, Max Lugt, Loudon, Posey and Wren Cohen. Brother of Stacia (Richard) Rivard, D. Linus (Dianne) Meldrum, Maralene (John) Brothers. Jerry revived his father's business - Michigan Precision Swiss - in Anchorville and later moved it to St. Clair, teaming up with partners Doug and Dave Murphy. When he was not tinkering or fixing something around the house, you would find him out on the golf course. Visitation 2:30 - 8 pm with 7pm Rosary Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore, MI 48047. Instate 9:30 - 10am with Mass to follow Thursday July 25, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church 97674 Dixie Hwy, Ira Township, MI 48023, www.gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.