Glenn Goodrich

On July 13th 2020. Glenn Irving Goodrich passed on to whatever adventure comes next. He was a lucky man to have lived 92 years, right up to then he was still able to be at his beloved farm, to give his beautiful Sunny a dog treat, his favorite girl Rosemary a kiss, to hold her hand and share dinner while listening to their song Harbor Lights, to share time, his kind words and a generous smile with each of his three children. Glenn was born in Detroit, Michigan, the third child of Pearl and Irving Goodrich, he later spent a happy part of his childhood on a farm in Owasso, Michigan He was proud to have done his patriotic duty He served in three branches of the military: the Coast Guard, the Navy & Marines. He married his sweetheart on July 18, 1953. In 1954 he handed out his first “father cigars”, again in 1956 & in 1958 with the birth of his first son. In 1965 Glenn & Rosemary packed up the kids, their dog Fritz, two pet geese to move to his dream home, a farm remarkably similar to his childhood home in Owasso. He became a teacher in Richmond, Michigan, and lived there happily ever after. Glenn was always a curious man, he loved to read and to follow the path less taken. He milked a goat, kept bees, had a greenhouse & an organic garden. The hippies use to come to him to learn his ways with nature. He also was an artist. He worked in mosaics, wood carving, drawing and painting. He was a member of the Port Huron Wood Carving Club and won awards for his carvings. When he retired from teaching in Richmond, he began to take art classes at SC4. He then spent many happy days with his community of artists at Port Huron Museum painting and participating in their Art Show. Once again winning awards. He was an amazing, kind, brave, and considerate human being. He will be missed by his loving wife, Rosemary, his children Gretchen, Gilda & Karl, their spouses Denise, and Ken. Erica & Dan, Korey, Bailey, Travis & Cadi, Eddie, Robyn & Matt are lucky to have had him as their grandfather. Zackery, Jared, Stella, and Evelyn gave him pleasure as his great-grandchildren. All our lives have been and will continue to be better because we were able to share time with him. At this time cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Memorials are suggested to “Wounded Warrior Project
”.