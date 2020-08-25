1/1
Glenn P. Foss
Glenn P. Foss, age 75 passed away from Myelodysplastic Syndrome on August 20, 2020. Glenn was born in Mt. Clemens and lived in Lenox Township. He was a past member of Meade Methodist Church and a past board member. He was a Scout Master for Troop 148 for eight years, a past president of the Berville Lions Club, a member of Post 72 Sons of Amvets and a past president to the New Haven Alumni Association. Glenn is survived by his wife Linda, son Terrence, Step-daughter Jennifer Bernardelli, brothers Douglas (Gail), Clifford (Sue), Craig (Denise), son-in-law William (Tracy) Walby, and grandchildren Jacob, Bradley, Steven and Dominic. He was predeceased by his daughter Rabecca Walby, parents Stanley and Mildred, brother Eric (Cheryl) and step-son Marc Ziobron. There will be no services at this time. Family and friends, have a beer and a shot in remembrance of all of the good times. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice of charity or Sons of Amvets Post 72. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.

Published in The Voice from Aug. 25 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
August 24, 2020
A Great Guy who Anyone could/should look up to. I known Glenn since i was 12 yrs old and he was twice my age then. well you can say he was kind of like a role model to me and the younger guys at the farm that i worked at back then for a few summers. Glenn would remind us the right way to do things and talked some common sense into us when he saw us doing something stupid. The Scout Leader thing was Real for him and he played that role even ' off duty ' He was always laughing and joking around, Never a dull moment when Glenn was around, nope. He was Genuine and had an Enormous Heart and could make friends with Anybody, and did. He Will be Missed by Me and my wife and his Legions of Friends and His Wonderful Family and Dearest Loved Ones to Whom I give my Warmest Sympathy He was a Great Man and Mentor and it with a Heavy Heart that I Ask The Lord, May He Rest You in Peace My Good Friend, Glenn.
Brad Andrews
Friend
August 23, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Glenn’s passing. We remember him most with his brothers & Dad staying in our cabins at Foot Site Village during dear season and other times. We all had a lot of laughs and joking around especially after some adult beverages. He will be missed, but we truly believe he is in a better place.
May God Bless you and comfort you Linda and Glenn’s brothers too.

Rick & Mary Weed
Rick & Mary Weed
Friend
August 22, 2020
The best neighbor anyone could have for 20 years . Lots of good memories and get together by bonfires with my kids and grandkids . You will be greatly missed . Love Billy ,Glenda, and family
Glenda Owens
Neighbor
August 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Have some fun memories from Ferris and the cottage . Sending prayers to Linda and family
Christine Hackett Thomas
Friend
August 22, 2020
It's with a heavy heart that I say good bye to a man that that took me in like family the best neighbor you could ask for funny as hell always had a story.i looked at him like a second Dad until we meet again. rest in peace .
Billy Owens
Neighbor
August 22, 2020
Glenn was one of the most gregarious, fun-loving guys that I ever met. He could strike up a conversation with anyone in any situation. I enjoyed sparring with him verbally the whole time that I knew him.

He had a quality that I used to referred to as “Foss Math.” In summary, Glenn exaggerated numbers in either direction by about a multiple of 10. If the number was supposed to signify something large, you needed to divide it by 10 to get an accurate amount. If it was less, you would multiplied by 10. It was a constant source of entertainment between the two of us (at least for me anyway),

He was a giving person and always eager to help in any situation. He helped Becky and me with home projects on a regular basis. His knowledge of mechanical things was always an asset.

To say that I will miss him, is an understatement. I know others feel the same way. Love you Glenn.
Bill Walby
Family
August 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this news Linda.he was a great friend will miss him dearly
Bob mcginnis
Friend
August 21, 2020
My condolences to Glenn’s family. I am sorry for your loss. When I was a little girl, he always made me laugh. What a nice man he was.
Deb Fredline Marquardt
August 21, 2020
The tears running down my face doesn’t say enough about Glenn but he made me happy and smile when I was with him he was awesome father to me. Love and respect always. God bless you my friend
Todd white
Friend
August 21, 2020
Glen was the best friend a guy could ask for. We have had so much fun through the many years I have known him.
Jim Fistler
Friend
August 21, 2020
What a wonderful guy - so much fun. Life with you, Linda had to be the fun room in Heaven. May God bless Glenn's soul. May He bring you solace. I am so sorry - again - what a wonderful guy. Jenny
Jeanette LaVoy
Classmate
