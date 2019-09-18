|
|
Simons Sr., Gregory Allen, Ira Township passed away September 13th. Greg was born March 31, 1963 in St Clair, Michigan. He is survived by his mother Florence Tozzi, his late father Wesley Simons Sr., wife Elizabeth, children Gregory Jr., Joshua, Jason Graham (Jenna), Nichole Lee (Tommy), grandchildren Angel, Mason, Ava, Jace, Aubrey, Colton, and his siblings Wesley Jr., Scott Sr., and Laura Luotonen. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on Sept. 25, 2019