Howard J. Hurttgam, age 96 of New Baltimore, Michigan, died Friday, April 3, 2020. Born July 16, 1923 in Bruce Township to the late Herbert T. and Laura E. Saal Hurttgam. Survived by children Mark, John, and Jane Hurttgam, grandson Benjamin Hurttgam, nieces Laura Hummel, Patricia (Ed) Podolan, Velora (Eric) Middleton, and Debbie (Bob) Earle, and nephew William Hummel. Preceded by wife of 54 years Frances Imogene Hurttgam, niece Linda Hummel, infant brother Herbert Jr., and sister Leona Hummel. Funeral services entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mt. Clemens with burial at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers contribution to Christ Lutheran Church, New Baltimore. View full obituary at:
Published in The Voice on Apr. 22, 2020