Irene Phyllis Hooper 96, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township. She was born April 23, 1924, in Canada, the daughter of the late James and Sarah (Fisher) Hamilton. Her marriage to Allington Hooper was August 31, 1947, in Pointe Edward, Ontario. Allington died March 25, 2003. Irene attended nursing school in Fort William, Ontario. She moved to the United States in 1955 and started work for Martha T. Berry Hospital, Mount Clemens, as the Director of Nursing for many years before her retirement in 1986. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Richmond, for more than 60 years. and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Irene enjoyed quilting, playing bridge and traveling. Surviving are two daughters, Penny (David) Yelencich of Richmond and Cindy (Gary) Matusik of Macomb; son, James Hooper of Richmond, seven grandchildren and seven great-grand children, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Penny Weber, brother, Rae and sister, Doris. The family will be having private services to honor Irene. Entombment will be in Richmond Cemetery, Richmond. Memorials are suggested to the Richmond City Fire Department.



