1/1
Irene Hooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Phyllis Hooper 96, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township. She was born April 23, 1924, in Canada, the daughter of the late James and Sarah (Fisher) Hamilton. Her marriage to Allington Hooper was August 31, 1947, in Pointe Edward, Ontario. Allington died March 25, 2003. Irene attended nursing school in Fort William, Ontario. She moved to the United States in 1955 and started work for Martha T. Berry Hospital, Mount Clemens, as the Director of Nursing for many years before her retirement in 1986. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Richmond, for more than 60 years. and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Irene enjoyed quilting, playing bridge and traveling. Surviving are two daughters, Penny (David) Yelencich of Richmond and Cindy (Gary) Matusik of Macomb; son, James Hooper of Richmond, seven grandchildren and seven great-grand children, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Penny Weber, brother, Rae and sister, Doris. The family will be having private services to honor Irene. Entombment will be in Richmond Cemetery, Richmond. Memorials are suggested to the Richmond City Fire Department.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Voice from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by voicenews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved