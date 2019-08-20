Home

1931 - 2019
James H. Pollard, age 87 of Stanwood and formerly of New Baltimore, passed away August 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late June for 62 years. Loving father of Jamie (Steven), John (Linda), Jacqueline (Daniel), Janene (Steven) and the late James Henry Jr. Devoted grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 10. James will also be missed by many extended family members. James was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 13, 1931, to Henry and Melanie (Dupuis) Pollard. He married the love of his life, June, on March 3, 1953 and together they had five children. James was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, dedicating four years of service during the Korean War. He worked as a Public Servant for Chesterfield Township for 30 years. In his free time, James loved golfing and bowling. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions in James’ name are appreciated to Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Voice on Aug. 28, 2019
