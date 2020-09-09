James R. Meldrum, age 77 passed away on September 8, 2020. James was born on April 27, 1943. On October 4, 1968 he married Susan (nee Harris). Susan passed away on January 31, 2019. James served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Anchor Bay Community Foundation. James is survived by his sons, Richard (Christine), Timothy (Michelle) and Christopher (Renata). Loving grandfather of Andrew, Annabelle and Robert. Dear brother of Charles (Val) Meldrum, Cheryl (Douglas) Newcomb, Mary (Carl) Tilli and Rene (Michelle) Meldrum. Memorials may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com