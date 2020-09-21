1/1
Jean Warehall
89 of New Baltimore passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020. Jean loved life, flowers, people, dogs, and Jesus. She and her twin sister (Margaret) were born in Detroit on March 19, 1931. She is survived by her childern, Thomas Warehall and Donna Frey (the late Dennis). She was predeceased by twin sister Margaret Fennell (the late Arthur), older sister Nancy McCabe (the late Gordon Marvin), parents Margaret and Thomas Milton. Her sister Nancy and parents were born in Scotland and immigrated to America (Ellis Island) when Nancy was 2. Jean grew up in Detroit and spent summers camping in Lexington, MI. This always remained a special place. Jean met Edward while working at Michigan Bell Telephone Company and soon after they were married and had 2 children. Jean quit work to care for her home and family. She made every day special, especially holidays with beautiful decorations and baked goods. She returned to work at Kresge, McCrory and Dollar Tree before retiring at the age of 70. Jean remained active, volunteering for the Meals on Wheels Program for over 15 years; maintaining her own garden and the flowers surrounding New Baltimore Place Apartments; visiting family and friends (including those in nursing homes). At Jeans request, donations may be made in her memory to the Michigan Humane Society or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Published in The Voice from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
