Jeanette (Figlan) Franks born January 8, 1935, of New Baltimore passed away September 20, 2019. “Jan” is survived by her husband Ralph, children Ken (Annie) Figlan, Tom (Sheri) Figlan, Marilyn (Jim) Rickel, and Genine (Rick) Hodges, step-children Jason Franks and Kari Franks, and sisters Jean (Goerlich) Horn and Myrna Ricoldson. Predeceased by her first husband Edward Figlan, son Mike Figlan and step daughter Amy Abbott. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Once her children went to school, Jan was employed as a waitress and then later started working for Anchor Bay Schools in the Food Service Department, where she retired after 2 0 years. She shared a special bond with her twin sister Jean and loved spending time with her. In her spare time she loved to cook, crochet, play euchre at various churches and community organizations, and could always be spotted cashing in her winnings at MGM Casino. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on Oct. 2, 2019