Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey W. Bauer, age 69 of New Baltimore passed away on October 28, 2020. Jeffrey was born on March 10, 1951. Beloved husband of Dawn Kothe-Bauer. Dear father of Brian (Melissa) Bauer and Amber Bauer. Loving grandfather of Brad, Ashley and Zachery. Dear brother of Kurt (Carleen). A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store