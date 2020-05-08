Joanne (Jo) passed peacefully on Monday May the fourth at Story Point senior living in Chesterfield MI where she had been residing since a stroke left her struggling in early November 2019. She was 88. She is survived by Frank, her husband of nearly fifty years. Jo was an excellent seamstress, making beautiful clothes, quilts and other wonderful gifts for family and friends through the years. Her talent was endless. She was also a longtime member of St. John’s Historic Lutheran Church in New Baltimore where she often volunteered with McCrest and sewed quilts for the Lutheran Mission. Joanne also volunteered at the library and enjoyed reading and was an avid gardener. Flowers from her beds were often found on the table throughout the summer months. A Christian woman, whose kindness knew no end, she treasured time with family and friends. She loved life and laughter and rarely complained. Joanne worked for the Anchor Bay Schools and later the Mount Clemens School district which she eventually retired from. But life for her never slowed down as she was an avid exerciser, walking, bicycling and swimming most days of the week. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and her sisters, going to Scotland, taking river cruises and hiking tours of New England as well as visits to family in California, Kentucky and Florida. She is survived by her loving husband Frank of nearly fifty years, a son, Dale Brown (Joan) of Clinton Township. Also sisters Beverly Harwood, Karen Bruder (Dave) and brother Bert Wilson (Jonnie). She also had two step-daughters and a stepson. Together she and Frank cherished many beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews whom they spent time with whenever possible. She is predeceased by her son Martin Brown (Heidi). Her love of life will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, donations to fund the Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (McRest) may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church on Maria St. in New Baltimore. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice from May 8 to May 20, 2020.