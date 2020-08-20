Dr. Joseph John Ellingwood, age 78 of Ira Township passed away on August 14, 2020. Joseph was born on December 20, 1941 to Clyde and Euphemia. Joseph was a veterinarian in Ira Township for many years. Joseph had great passion for the care and treatment of animals. He married Beverly Grace (Arnold) on May 5, 1990. Loving husband of Beverly. Dear step-father of Cheryl Lusk and Todd Bingham. Dear grandfather of Adam Bal and Collin Bingham. Dear brother of Clyde, David and Isabelle. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. Memorial service to be held at a future date. gendernalikfh.com