Judith Kathryn Curran Keating - 10/28/1938 - 4/27/2020, 81 years old. Passed away peacefully at her residence in Chesterfield MI Born in Detroit MI to George & Catherine Lucile (Walker) Curran. She is survived by her sister Candy Sandal of Kauai, her children, Patrick (Roxann), Connie Leannais, Victoria (Chris Brady), Krystn McIntyre, Brendan (Christine), Sheridan, Alison (Sharon Spooner). Grandchildren Christina, Kaileigh, Kerry, Katie, JP, RJ, Claire, great granddaughter Leylah and many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her former husband Patrick Keating, siblings George, Robert, Beverly Grobbel, Sally Kasper, Constance Faber, and Richard. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. StJude.org Full obituary at:

Published in The Voice from May 4 to May 13, 2020.
