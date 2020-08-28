Kenneth J. Kern, age 67 of Chesterfield passed away on August 26, 2020. Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Sports Boosters for Anchor Bay School District. Beloved wife of Debra. Loving father of Kenneth (Kacy), Aaron (Alychia) and Austin. Dear grandfather of Ava, Leah, Kamryn, Brooklyn, Nathan and Brantley. Dear brother of Linda (the late Brian) Drummy, Cindy (Bob) Devon, Audrey (Lenny) Shamblin, Kim (Bill) Willard, Tony Kern and Nicole Verlinch. Memorials may be made to Wills Eye Hospital, 840 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 willseye.org/giving
