Kenneth J. Kern
Kenneth J. Kern, age 67 of Chesterfield passed away on August 26, 2020. Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Sports Boosters for Anchor Bay School District. Beloved wife of Debra. Loving father of Kenneth (Kacy), Aaron (Alychia) and Austin. Dear grandfather of Ava, Leah, Kamryn, Brooklyn, Nathan and Brantley. Dear brother of Linda (the late Brian) Drummy, Cindy (Bob) Devon, Audrey (Lenny) Shamblin, Kim (Bill) Willard, Tony Kern and Nicole Verlinch. Memorials may be made to Wills Eye Hospital, 840 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 willseye.org/giving. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com

Published in The Voice from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
