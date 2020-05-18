Kenneth Wilbert Wingrove
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Wilbert Wingrove, age 86, of New Baltimore, passed away April 29, 2020, in the Village of East Harbor Assisted Living. He was born January 22, 1934, in Detroit, MI, to Clarence and Edith (nee Markham) Wingrove. Ken was a milkman with Wilson Dairy for 28 years, serving customers in the St. Clair Shores area. He lived in Clay Township for more than 50 years. Mr. Wingrove is survived by his two children: Kendall (Molly) Wingrove and Andrea (Kurtis) Kallek; and three grandchildren: Kristine Kallek, Ethan Wingrove, and Catherine Wingrove. A private burial service has taken place. After COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Algonac-Clay Township Historical Society. Arrangements by the Gilbert Funeral Home, Algonac.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Voice from May 18 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home Inc
1422 Michigan St
Algonac, MI 48001
(810) 794-7400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved