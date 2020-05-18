Kenneth Wilbert Wingrove, age 86, of New Baltimore, passed away April 29, 2020, in the Village of East Harbor Assisted Living. He was born January 22, 1934, in Detroit, MI, to Clarence and Edith (nee Markham) Wingrove. Ken was a milkman with Wilson Dairy for 28 years, serving customers in the St. Clair Shores area. He lived in Clay Township for more than 50 years. Mr. Wingrove is survived by his two children: Kendall (Molly) Wingrove and Andrea (Kurtis) Kallek; and three grandchildren: Kristine Kallek, Ethan Wingrove, and Catherine Wingrove. A private burial service has taken place. After COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Algonac-Clay Township Historical Society. Arrangements by the Gilbert Funeral Home, Algonac.



