Larry Haselhuhn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
78, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at MediLodge of Richmond. He was born June 5, 1941, in Highland Park the son of the late Erwin and Mabel (Cotton) Haselhuhn. His marriage to Karen Fierstine was June 29, 1963, in Richmond. Larry loved to play golf and work on old cars. Larry served in the National Guard, and he was also active in the Richmond Lions Club for 20 years. During his time in the Richmond Lions Club, he served as President and Zone Chairman, as well as organized the Club's annual golf outing for many years and started the Club's Annual Breakfast with Santa. Additionally, he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship in recognition of his outstanding humanitarian work by the Lions Club. Larry also enjoyed his years of coaching girl's softball during Richmond’s summer recreation league. Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 56 years, Karen, are a daughter, Kimberly Haselhuhn of Richmond; a son, Keith Haselhuhn of Imlay City; two grandchildren, Meghan (Matt) Zelensky and Brandon (Shantel) Riedel; as well as a niece, three nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathon Gallman and a sister, Shirley Sullivan. The family will have private services at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Burial will take place at Richmond Cemetery, Richmond. Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family” or the Parkinson's Foundation. For more information visit, kaatzfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Voice from May 1 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved