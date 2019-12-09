|
|
Lyle R. Gave, age 81 of Richmond passed away December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet and the late Barbara. Loving father of Randall and the late Kenneth. Dear step-father of Carol Krumm-Johnson and Jerry (Sandra) Krumm. Dear brother of Duane, Milton, Everett, Carolyn, Marvel and Lloyd. Predeceased by his siblings Harold, Maynard, Allan, Catherine, Gladys and Agnes. The family of Lyle would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Medilodge of Richmond. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on Dec. 18, 2019