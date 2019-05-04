The Voice Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home & Cremation Services
68655 Stoecker Ln
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-7519
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
68035 Main St
Richmond, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rettke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Rettke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Mary Rettke Obituary
Rettke, Margaret Mary, 81, of Richmond, passed away on May 2, 2019 at The Village of East Harbor. Margaret was born April 29, 1938 to the late Herman and Margaret Ortwein. She was the beloved wife of Donald Rettke for 57 years; caring mother of Roger (Jean Marie) Rettke, Matt (Lisa) Rettke, Karen (Randy) Boehm and Janet (Kevin) Quant; cherished grandmother of 10. Margaret was a devoted teacher for 35 years and enjoyed quilting, sewing and crafts. Visitation will be 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30, Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home, 68655 Stoecker Lane, Richmond, MI 48062. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 68035 Main St, Richmond, MI 48062. Memorial donations may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church. To send condolences please visit:
Published in The Voice on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now