Rettke, Margaret Mary, 81, of Richmond, passed away on May 2, 2019 at The Village of East Harbor. Margaret was born April 29, 1938 to the late Herman and Margaret Ortwein. She was the beloved wife of Donald Rettke for 57 years; caring mother of Roger (Jean Marie) Rettke, Matt (Lisa) Rettke, Karen (Randy) Boehm and Janet (Kevin) Quant; cherished grandmother of 10. Margaret was a devoted teacher for 35 years and enjoyed quilting, sewing and crafts. Visitation will be 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30, Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home, 68655 Stoecker Lane, Richmond, MI 48062. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 68035 Main St, Richmond, MI 48062. Memorial donations may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church. To send condolences please visit:
Published in The Voice on May 15, 2019