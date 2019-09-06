|
|
Margaret Nell Gates, age 92 of New Baltimore, MI passed away June 11, 2019. At that time she was survived by her loving husband of 49 years Eddie, her children Terry (Stefanie) Grant, David (Tracy) Grant, Gale (Roger) Lewton, Linda (Steve) Gecha, Edward Geatches, Carrie (James )McLellan, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was a devout Christian, avid outdoors woman, an amazing cook and loved spending time with her family and friends. She is greatly missed by all those whose lives she blessed. A memorial will be held on Monday, September 16 at 6 p.m. at New Hope Full Gospel Church At 51820 County Line, New Baltimore.
Published in The Voice on Sept. 11, 2019