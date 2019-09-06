Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Nell Gates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Nell Gates Obituary
Margaret Nell Gates, age 92 of New Baltimore, MI passed away June 11, 2019. At that time she was survived by her loving husband of 49 years Eddie, her children Terry (Stefanie) Grant, David (Tracy) Grant, Gale (Roger) Lewton, Linda (Steve) Gecha, Edward Geatches, Carrie (James )McLellan, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was a devout Christian, avid outdoors woman, an amazing cook and loved spending time with her family and friends. She is greatly missed by all those whose lives she blessed. A memorial will be held on Monday, September 16 at 6 p.m. at New Hope Full Gospel Church At 51820 County Line, New Baltimore.
Published in The Voice on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.