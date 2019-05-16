Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Tozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario G. Tozzi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mario G. Tozzi Obituary
Mario G. Tozzi, age 87 of Ira passed away May 15, 2019. Mario served in the U.S. Army. He was the Color Corp. Commander Pro-tem of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the V.F.W. Post 7573, the Anchor Bay Council and the Ira Township Planning Commission. He enjoyed dancing, music, golfing, gardening and working in his woodshop. Beloved husband of Florence. Dear father of Michael (Christine), Paul, Debbie Lopucki, Wesley Simons, Scott Simons, Greg (Beth) Simons, Frank (Denise), Laura Luotonen and Mario (Margo). Loving grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Arrangements were made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.