Tozzi, Mario G., age 87 of Ira passed away May 15, 2019. Mario served in the U.S. Army. He was the Color Corp. Commander Pro-tem of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the V.F.W. Post 7573, the Anchor Bay Council and the Ira Township Planning Commission. He enjoyed dancing, music, golfing, gardening and working in his woodshop. Beloved husband of Florence. Dear father of Michael (Christine), Paul, Debbie Lopucki, Wesley Simons, Scott Simons, Greg (Beth) Simons, Frank (Denise), Laura Luotonen and Mario (Margo). Loving grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Arrangements were made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on May 22, 2019