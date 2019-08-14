|
|
Marta (Santoni) Jacob, 89, passed away quietly and unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 10, surrounded by all of her children and large, extended family. Marta recently moved into a retirement community and, always living life to the fullest, was looking forward to this next chapter in life. After 20 years as the office manager with St. Clair County Farm Bureau, she continued working as a local election inspector and retired into volunteer work. She spent 17 years volunteering at River District Hospital and the Red Cross Blood Drive at St Mary’s Church. Marta loved dancing with her husband Joe, attending WWII Naval Reunions, knitting gifts for family and friends, playing golf and traveling to her hometown in Italy. Marta was born June 10, 1930 in Foiano della Chiana, Italy to Iolanda (Borgogni) and Arnaldo Santoni. On April 28, 1949 she married Joseph Jacob and they spent 63 years together before his passing in 2011. In addition to her husband, Marta was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Delores and Anthony Messina, brother-in-law Sam Younes, and sister-in-law Julie Jacob. Marta is survived by her 9 children; Gary (Kimberly) Jacob, Corinne (Joe) Evans, Theresa (Bill) Barrons, Patricia Barnum, Richard (Krista) Jacob, Linda Stein, Daniel Jacob, Eleanor (Sam) Knapp, and Joseph M. (Jennifer) Jacob, 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Idelia Younes, brother-in-law George Jacob, many nieces and nephews and many that knew her as Auntie Marta. A Mass of Resurrection was held Friday, August 16 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Queen of Creation Youth Group, New Baltimore. To leave a message of comfort visit:
Published in The Voice on Aug. 21, 2019