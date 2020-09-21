Mary Dolores Kolarik, age 97, a longtime resident of New Baltimore passed away on September 17, 2020. Mary was a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church and the Ladies Sodality. She volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul, St. Mary Food Pantry, funeral luncheons and was a Rosary Maker. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of Mary (Larry) Schwartz, Paulette Balk, John Kolarik, Kathleen (Peter) Gietzen and William (Linda) Kolarik. Dear grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Also survived by her two sisters Emma Remsing and Gloria Brideau. Predeceased by one great grandson and siblings Carlos Lee, John Lee, Edward Lee and Raymond Lee. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s St. Vincent DePaul. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com