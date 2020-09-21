1/1
Mary Dolores Kolarik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Dolores Kolarik, age 97, a longtime resident of New Baltimore passed away on September 17, 2020. Mary was a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church and the Ladies Sodality. She volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul, St. Mary Food Pantry, funeral luncheons and was a Rosary Maker. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of Mary (Larry) Schwartz, Paulette Balk, John Kolarik, Kathleen (Peter) Gietzen and William (Linda) Kolarik. Dear grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Also survived by her two sisters Emma Remsing and Gloria Brideau. Predeceased by one great grandson and siblings Carlos Lee, John Lee, Edward Lee and Raymond Lee. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s St. Vincent DePaul. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Voice from Sep. 21 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by voicenews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved