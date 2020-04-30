Mary F. Rogers, age 82, of Livonia, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia. She was born August 16, 1937, in Detroit, the daughter of Edward James and Lorene (Williams) Barry. Mary is the beloved wife of the late Paul (Phillip) Rogers; loving mother of Susan Share, Michael (Laurie) Rettell, Kathy (Joseph) Sparks and Karen (James) Dennis; Dear Grandmother of 6; and Great Grandmother of 5. Mary leaves behind 4 sisters, Marilyn Clemons, Marie Gray, Carol Chapman, and Janet Graves. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, George Barry. A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Mary when the country returns to better health. Please review the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home website at a later date for funeral arrangements.



