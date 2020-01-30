|
|
Mary Jo Phelan, 87, of Anchorville, Michigan, passed away on January 29, 2020, surrounded by her large and loving family. Mary Jo was born on February 19, 1932, to the late Leo and Josephine Gougeon and married James W. Phelan on December 28, 1949, in Yale, Michigan. Jim died on August 18, 2001. As a young woman, she was an avid roller skater and spent many an hour in this pursuit at the roller rink then located in Fair Haven, Michigan. This is where she met the love of her life. Mary Jo and Jim were truly partners in life, from raising their large family to starting their family business, design and build firm Thompson-Phelan Group. When possible, and more so after their children were raised, Mary Jo was a part of that business, accompanying and assisting Jim on business trips and outings, and was even named an Honorary Member of the Michigan Traveling Circus, an organization that promotes and supports banking in Michigan, a focus of much of the business’ work. Mary Jo was a devoted and loving mother to her large family and they were always her main focus, although for many years she performed her civic duty through her position as an election worker in Ira Township. She is survived by her children, Linda “Mona” (Roy) Rabine, Sharon (Robert) Solomon, James (Valerie) Phelan, Michael (Georgia) Phelan, Dennis Phelan, Patricia (Randy Proctor) Phelan, Christopher (Mary Beth) Phelan, John (Cindy) Phelan, and Kathleen “Katie” Phelan. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and her brother, Gerry (Emily) Gougeon. Mary Jo was predeceased by two children, Robert and Steven, grandchildren Mary Solomon and Nathan Dennis, her sisters Jean, Rosalie and Dorothy, and her brothers Jack and Jim. A funeral mass was held on February 4. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan or to the benevolence fund at The Village of East Harbor, New Baltimore.
Published in The Voice on Feb. 5, 2020