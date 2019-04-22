|
|
Kowalewski, Michael D., age 67, a lifelong resident of New Baltimore, passed away April 19, 2019. Michael was the owner of Charter Fishing Service. Beloved husband of Pamela. Dear father of Terri (Michael) Coffee, Kenneth (Colleen) and Clayton (Pam). Loving grandfather of seven grandchildren. Dear brother of Joseph, the late Ron Cole and the late Joyce Nicholson. Dear uncle of Debbie (Norm) Koerner, Donna (Jeff) Buckholz and Lynn (Pat) Moran. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on May 1, 2019