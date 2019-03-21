|
|
Milton C. Wolschon, age 80 of New Baltimore passed away on March 6, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona. Milt was a 1957 graduate of Anchor Bay High School, a mail carrier in New Baltimore for 40 years until his retirement in 1996 and he coached Little League for many years. A devoted and loving family man with a passion for hunting, he was profoundly proud of his children and grandchildren. Beloved husband of 60 years to Deanna (Kaherl). Dear father of Mark (Sue), Kelly (Gary) Vermeersch and Michael (Roberta). Loving grandfather of Alan, Amanda, Jacob, Devin and great-grandfather of Spencer and Payton. Dear brother of Dolores Kaye. Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore.
Published in The Voice on Mar. 27, 2019