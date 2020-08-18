1/1
Nancy L. Holt
Nancy L. Holt, age 81 of Fair Haven passed away August 14, 2020. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Fair Haven and married Robert, the love of her life on November 16, 1957. She was the activity director at The Village of East Harbor and enjoyed camping and going to the beach. Beloved wife of Robert. Dear mother of Robert Michael (Mary Beth), Terri (Regis) Willis, Timothy (Elizabeth), Daniel and Bonnie (Robert) Algar. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Robert Papaik, Janet Rice and Harold Papaik. Visitation 3:30 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Instate 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira. gendernalikfh.com

Published in The Voice from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
