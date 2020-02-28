|
Paige S. Barg, age 38 of New Baltimore passed away February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Nicholas. Loving mother of Aiden, Ethan and Devin. Dear daughter of Kandice (David) Hosted. Paige was predeceased by her father Gary Benoit, Sr. and her step-father Andrew Robelli. Dear sister of Gary (fiancée Martha) Benoit, Jr., Kyle Benoit and Shelby Benoit. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on Mar. 4, 2020