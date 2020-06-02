PAUL G. BURKHARDT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul G. Burkhardt of southeast Florida passed away peacefully in his home on May 30, 2020. Paul was born in Ontario, Canada on January 13, 1937 to William and Catharine Burkhardt. The family moved to the New Baltimore area when Paul was a child, and he attended St. Mary’s Elementary and High Schools. Paul served as a Foreign Service officer for 35 years and it was in New Delhi, India where he met and married his wife Ruth. Over the course of his career, Paul worked in India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Philippines, Thailand and Australia. Paul is survived by his wife Ruth, his daughter Margaret, his brother Don (Bernadette) his sister Ellen and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Bill and his sister Joann.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Voice from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved