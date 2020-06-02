Paul G. Burkhardt of southeast Florida passed away peacefully in his home on May 30, 2020. Paul was born in Ontario, Canada on January 13, 1937 to William and Catharine Burkhardt. The family moved to the New Baltimore area when Paul was a child, and he attended St. Mary’s Elementary and High Schools. Paul served as a Foreign Service officer for 35 years and it was in New Delhi, India where he met and married his wife Ruth. Over the course of his career, Paul worked in India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Philippines, Thailand and Australia. Paul is survived by his wife Ruth, his daughter Margaret, his brother Don (Bernadette) his sister Ellen and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Bill and his sister Joann.



