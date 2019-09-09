|
Pearl P. Jackson, age 76 of New Baltimore passed away September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dear mother of Edward, John (Diane), Mark and Tracy (Brent) Lowell. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Mike (Cheryl) Talluto, Tom (Ruth) Talluto, Bernice (Roy) Nelson, Susie (Stan) Lewandowski, Angie Talluto, Evie Jeakle, Rose (Demitrius) Green, the late Margaret and the late Josie. Memorial Visitation 2:30 -8:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Published in The Voice on Sept. 18, 2019