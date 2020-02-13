|
|
Peter J. Boyd, age 65 of Chesterfield passed away in Florida on February 7, 2020. Peter is survived by his former wife of 39 years and current companion Sandy. Loving father of Dustin (Terri), Andrew (Gennesis) and Erin (Jay) Baumgarten. Loving grandfather of nine grandchildren. Loving brother of Robert (Sandee), Jack (Joan), Bonnie (Robert) Wolfbauer, Vaughn (Sandy) and Eugene (Pamela). Arrangements were made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on Feb. 19, 2020