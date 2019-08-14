The Voice Obituaries
Ray Millard LaParl

Ray Millard LaParl Obituary
Ray Millard LaParl, October 15, 1932 - August 5, 2019. Ray was born at home, on Market Street, in Algonac, Michigan to Hazel M. Zaetsch LaParl and Millard Alfred LaParl. Ray was wed to Geraldine V. Hastings on August 29, 1952 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Algonac, Michigan by the late Reverend Richard T. Markham. Gerry and Ray resided on Smith Street in Algonac for most of their married life. Ray graduated from Algonac High School in 1950. Ray retired from Chris-Craft Industries in 1986 as Vice-President of Operations. He worked 36 years for Chris-Craft Sales, Inc. and Chris-Craft Parts, Inc. in Algonac, Michigan. Ray was a member of the Marine City Masonic S. Ward Lodge No. 62. He served on Algonac’s City Housing Commission for a number of years and was an Algonac City Council Member. Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time at this cottage in northern Michigan. Ray was a competent tradesman, skilled in many areas such as plumbing, electrical work, and refinishing furniture. His family will forever remember his advice and help with home improvement projects and treasure those special furniture pieces. He is loved. Ray is survived by a daughter, Cindy Lou LaParl-Barbosa of New Baltimore, Michigan; son, Danny Ray (Susan) LaParl of Shelby Township, Michigan; grandsons, Danny Ryan (Katie) LaParl of Chesterfield, Michigan and Matthew Ray (Ashley) LaParl of Macomb, Michigan; great-grandchildren, Victoria Rae, Morgan Jane and Darren Ryan; brother-in-law, Charles Wesley Hastings of Port Huron, Michigan; special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine Hastings LaParl on February 23, 2016; parents, Millard Alfred LaParl on July 31, 1962 and Hazel M. Zaetsch LaParl on August 2, 2000. The family plans a private Graveside Service at a later date at the Croswell City Cemetery. Memorials/donations may be made to the Algonac/Clay Township Historical Society, 1240 St. Clair Drive, P.O. Box 228, Algonac, Michigan 48001 or to the Blue Water Area Humane Society, 6266 Lapeer Road, Clyde, Michigan 48049. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on Aug. 21, 2019
