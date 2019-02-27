Richard Karl Corbin, age 71, has returned to the arms of our Savior on February 25, 2019. He was born in Detroit, MI. November 8, 1947 and was raised on the rivers, streams and lakes surrounding New Baltimore, MI. An Anchor Bay High School graduate of 1967, one could find him on the tennis courts along with his fellow school team. Being raised by Lake St. Clair, a winter hobby was playing hockey with childhood neighbors. This later led to him being a member of the Port Huron Hockey Team as a young adult. He enjoyed the outdoors and also collected memorabilia from the 50's and 60's. He is survived by his brother George Corbin (Sarah) of New York, N.Y.; sister Carol Larabell (Harvey) of Oscoda, MI.; niece Tina Larabell of Scottsdale, AZ. and nephew Chris Larabell of Mayville, MI. Richard was preceded in death by parents George and Catherine Corbin. A memorial to celebrate his life will be announced in the future. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. Published in The Voice on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary