Robert Edward Mack 92, of Chesterfield, Michigan died on July 5, 2020. He was born in Detroit on May 11, 1928 to Sarah Rebecca (Schuder) and Hibbard Jewett Mack. He graduated from River Rouge High School in1946 excelling academically and in athletics, including boxing. He attended Wayne State University. Bob was married to Geraldine Louise Mack for 69 years, until her death in 2017. For over 60 years they lived in New Baltimore, Michigan where he was active in numerous community organizations for which he was honored as Citizen of the Year. He was a founding member of the Historical Society and instrumental in the creation of the Pacific House Museum, serving as docent for many years. He was a member of the First Congregational church. Though Bob worked as a draftsman in the automotive industry he was, at heart, a historian. He gave lectures and slide shows for many years on the history of New Baltimore, Detroit, Garfield Wood and the Yukon Gold Rush. His photograph collection was legendary and featured in “Images of America: New Baltimore” which he co-authored. Hunting, fishing and camping were life long passions. No wild animal was safe from his bow, musket or rifle. For many years he hunted moose in Northern Ontario. Bob will possibly be remembered most for his sense of humor; which stayed with him to the end. Preceded in death by his wife, parents and four siblings, James, Ethel, Tom and Donald he is survived by his five children, Robert and Beth (Maier), Rosemary and James (Guy), Mark and Lynn (MacKenzie), Michael and Michelle (Primeau) and Sarah and Bernie (Friedman). He is also survived by his siblings Margaret Nay-Martz, Charles Mack and Edith Daugherty; seven grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, numerous friends and his giant cat, Billy who has found a new home. Due to Covid19 no services are planned at this time. If you would like to make a contribution in Bob’s name, please consider the First Congregational church or New Baltimore Historical Society. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com

Published in The Voice from Jul. 7 to Jul. 15, 2020.
