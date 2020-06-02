Robert Richard Jones (died, May 30 2020) Age 85. Born in Ellet Ohio (1935) and was raised in Detroit Michigan. Throughout his life, Bob touched many lives and will be most remembered for his easygoing way and the smile that always lit up the room. He joined the US Army at an early age (after being greatly impressed by Chuck Cox’s sharp army uniform) and was stationed in Germany where he ran a motor pool driving and repairing tanks. With the GI bill, he attended Central Michigan then obtained advanced degrees in education at Eastern Michigan and Wayne State University. He taught school in Detroit then was department head of industrial arts for the vocational school at Stevenson High School. His hobbies included DN Iceboat racing where he raced and traveled throughout the USA and Europe where he made lifetime family friends. Back home he built a one-of-a-kind homestead/hobby farm in New Baltimore, Michigan to raise his family. He loved all his friends and relatives and visited them regularly all over the country including Northern Michigan, the East Coast and Western Kentucky. Bob loved his retired life with Cathy at their Condo in Lighthouse Point Florida where young Nick Somerville “adopted” Bob and cared for him just like a father. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Richard Schley Jones and his mother, Fannie Alice Jones along with his siblings, Mary Jean Eley (sister) of Warren, MI and Thomas Wayne Jones (brother) of Paducah, KY. Loving father of Brian Jones (Kim) and Bruce Jones (Sheryl) and his beloved partner Cathy Mirabile. Also survived by his grandchildren Morgan, Noah and Sophia. He had a special place in his heart for all his nephews and nieces (Jennifer, Scott, Elissa, Jim, Bill, Beth, Karen and Kelly) and let them all know that each of them was his “favorite”. As was his wish there will be no formal funeral services, however there will be a celebration of life in Michigan (Detroit Area, summer 2020, details to follow). You can contact his family for information about his celebration of life at DNUS1576@gmail.com.



