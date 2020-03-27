|
|
Rochelle Wesley, 81, of East China, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and six children on March 23, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1938 in Detroit to the late Michele and Genevieve (Wojtas) Palazzolo of East Detroit. As a young child, Rochelle and her family accompanied her father's traveling band, “Don Michele and the Don's”, as they performed in major cities throughout the United States. A short stay in Las Vegas afforded her the opportunity to meet famous acts of the time, such as, Lucille Ball & Desi Arnez and Blondie & Dagwood. After attending 28 different schools Rochelle's family settled back in Detroit where she graduated from Southeastern High School. She attended Burrough School of Business and soon after, met and married the love of her life, Gerald Wesley on October 4, 1958. Having out-grown their first home in St Clair Shores, they decided to move their family to Anchorville and quickly adapted to country living. Without any experience they farmed 27 acres, raised a variety of farm animals and bred White German Shepherds. Helping to feed and clothe their family of eight, Rochelle mastered the art of canning, cooking, sewing and home renovating as Jerry continued to work full time at Jennings and Port Huron Hospital. She also became actively involved in various ministries at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and participated and supported many local organizations including; 4H, Scouting, Boosters, PTA and Perch Point Conservation Club. Second "mom" to many, she enthusiastically embraced the Marine City Sports Community and beyond, but her greatest joy came from hosting and feeding large family gatherings. She also enjoyed camping, gardening, flea markets, garage sales, casino's, antiquing and collecting cookie jars. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Gerald; children, Gerald (Anita), Albert (Christine), Don (Julia), Jeannie, Ronald and Robert (Julie) Wesley; grandchildren, Gerald, Joseph, Victoria, Elizabeth (Troy), Jack (Ashley), Christopher, Madeline, Don, Charles, Erica, Michael, Antonino, Zoe, Robert, Grace, Anna, Mary, James; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Conner; siblings, Antoinette (Tom), Rose Marie (Lorne), Michele (MaryLou), Veronica (William), (Carol), twenty nieces and nephews and a slew of great nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her siblings, Jeanne and Gene. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to all Healthcare Professionals, Caregivers and extended family and friends, who provided comfort, moral support and care these last few years. A special thanks to Pat and Cherylynn, next door neighbors, that have gone above and beyond. Due to current circumstances, a full Mass and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Until then, please continue to keep Rochelle and Gerald in your prayers. God Bless you, our leaders and America! In lieu of flowers memorials donations are suggested to the wishes of the family. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit
Published in The Voice on Apr. 1, 2020