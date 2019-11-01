|
Barr, Ronald T., age 89 of Fairview, Michigan, formerly of Mio, Michigan, passed away at Munson Hospital-Grayling on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Ronald was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 27, 1930 to Clarence and Edna (Petitpren) Barr. He worked as a Tool and Die Maker in the Detroit Area. Ron moved to the Mio area 25 Years ago from Fair Haven, Michigan. He had enjoyed working on clocks, snowmobiling, boating, motorcycle ice racing, and had his pilot’s license. Ron is survived by his children: Dina (Ken) Boczek of Chesterfield, MI; Rhonda Mangiapane of Chesterfield, MI; and Gregg (Michelle) Barr of Warren, MI; his grandchildren: Joshua, Jeremy, and Jacob; and his niece Eileen Robichaud. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Clarence Barr, and his nephew Don Barr. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Mio Moose Club. These arrangements were handled by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI
Published in The Voice on Nov. 6, 2019