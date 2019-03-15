Spens, Rosemary Ann, 95, of Marysville, formally of Memphis, died peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born March 11, 1924 in Anchorville to the late Arthur and Barbara (Reuemnapp) Van Tiem. She married Frederick Spens on June 26, 1943 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Anchorville. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2004. Mrs. Spens was a faithful woman in all aspects of her life, from being a wife, mother, friend and a servant to her church. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary from Memphis and Marysville. She taught catechism and was a rosary maker. She raised 9 children, and built 3 houses. At 65 years old, she worked in the woods in Rogers City, clearing timber to build a cabin. She traveled south, out west, to Alaska, and at 80 years young flew for the first time to Germany! She loved her BLT sandwiches. And if you played cards with her, look out, she was a fierce poker and euchre player. But her favorite pastime was quilting, where she made dozens of quilts, passing them down to her kids and grandkids. When she was 80 years young she said, “I think I’m done making quilts,” because her arthritis was so bad, but the following week, she started another one and then another one, finally stopping at the wonderful age of 92. She is survived by seven children, James (Patricia) Spens of South Bend, IN, JoAnn Jolliffe of Midland, Michael Spens of Emmett, Linda (David) Boike of Yale, Kelvin Spens of Chesterfield, Fran (Robert) Fowler of China Twp. and Charles Spens of Macomb; a sister, Marie Theresa Van Tiem; 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Spens and John Spens; and eight siblings. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Knights of Columbus Auxiliary Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m. Mrs. Spens will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marysville Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. To send condolences, visit Published in The Voice on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary