Sally Ann (Marsh) Kohl, age 85, formerly of Algonac, Michigan passed away July 27, 2019 at The Reflections Memory Care Residence in Battle Creek, Michigan. Sally was born on January 3, 1934 in Marine City, MI to Leo Nicholas and Lillian M. (Eber) Marsh. Sally grew up and attended school in Marine City. Sally’s main job was a stay-at-home mother to six children. Additional jobs included making wedding and birthday cakes, working at the school cafeteria and she owned and operated Riverside Ceramics. Sally married Michael G. Kohl on January 20, 1979 in Port Huron, MI. They shared 40 years together. In addition to her family, Sally's passions were her many artistic endeavors, like painting pictures, porcelain, ceramics, wood crafts; making dolls; macramé; jewelry; and she loved to sing. She also enjoyed fishing, reading, puzzles and all sorts of games. Sally is survived by her husband, Michael George Kohl of Algonac, MI; children from a previous marriage: Daniel (Carol) Moran of Woodhaven, MI; Cynthia Schroerlucke of Battle Creek, MI; Sandra (Douglas) Campbell of Battle Creek, MI; Susan (William) Warner of Beulah, MI; John M. Moran of Algonac, MI; and Lori (Daniel) Loy of Orange, CA; grandchildren, John Moran, Julie Martens, Jennifer Wensauer, Gregory Rousos, Stephen Campbell, Christen Campbell, David Warner, Sara Loy and Christina Loy and great grandchildren, Thomas and Matthew Wensauer, Jamiee and Jenna Moran, and Joshua and Noah Martens. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Lillian Marsh, her sisters Donna J. Brast, Rosemary K. Leonard, Linda LaPonsa and Doris Agnes Marsh who died at birth; a son-in-law, Richard Michael Schroerlucke and a grandson Loren H. Loy. A Memorial Mass is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fr. Christopher Ankley, celebrant. Memorial contributions are requested to Great Lakes Hospice Foundation, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49202 or the National Dementia Association, (https://www.nationaldementia.org/). Please leave the family a personal message and sign the online guest book at:
Published in The Voice on Aug. 7, 2019